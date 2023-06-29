Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.32 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $242.83 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00007616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.60 or 0.06087737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,718,378 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

