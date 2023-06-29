QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,705. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

