Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BATS XM opened at $18.14 on Monday.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

