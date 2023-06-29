Quantfury Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,945.93 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00026385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and $13,945.93 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.02000535 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,857.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

