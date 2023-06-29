QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $175.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,493.64 or 1.00055984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

