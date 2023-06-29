QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $175.55

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $175.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,493.64 or 1.00055984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.