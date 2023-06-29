QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $175.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.87 or 1.00029742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

