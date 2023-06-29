QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.