Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.64. 1,042,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,262,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 79,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,597,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

