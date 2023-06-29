RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 3.7%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.89. 39,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 419,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $663.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,712 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 204,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

