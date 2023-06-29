Raymond James Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 591,327 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

