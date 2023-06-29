Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Shares of O opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

