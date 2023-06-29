Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 1.1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Free Report) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 75,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 202,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$92.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.