Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Stock Price Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Free Report)’s stock price rose 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
Remote Monitored Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.32.
About Remote Monitored Systems
Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.
