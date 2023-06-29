Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.46. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 54,437 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
