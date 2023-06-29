Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.46. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 54,437 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,622,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

