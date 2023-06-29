Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.44 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $309,470.20 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,733.67 or 1.00135021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0755081 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $565,812.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

