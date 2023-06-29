RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

RFIL opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

