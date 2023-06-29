RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 3.6 %
RFIL opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.
Insider Activity at RF Industries
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
