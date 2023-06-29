Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.83. 789,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,029. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.