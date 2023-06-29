Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.30. 111,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.