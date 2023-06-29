Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.44. The company had a trading volume of 161,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

