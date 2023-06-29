Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

NASDAQ:RGTIW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.04.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

