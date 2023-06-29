Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$4.78–$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.60 billion-$23.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.83 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS.

RAD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,033,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,849. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

