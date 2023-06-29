Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in June

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 783,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 212,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RCLF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

