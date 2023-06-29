Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rover Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rover Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Rover Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Free Report

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.