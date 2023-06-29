RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up about 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

