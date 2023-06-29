RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.69 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

