RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.