RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.