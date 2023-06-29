RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.