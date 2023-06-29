Santori & Peters Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. 166,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,403. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

