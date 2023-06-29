Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.06. Sasol shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 157,019 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Sasol Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
