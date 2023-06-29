Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.06. Sasol shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 157,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

