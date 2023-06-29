Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.95. 518,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.45. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

