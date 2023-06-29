Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $2.45 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

LLY stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

