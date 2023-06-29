Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.95. 2,505,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,530. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.