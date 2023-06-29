Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 10,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,767. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.56 million, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 524,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

