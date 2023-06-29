Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 21,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

