Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.56 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 2.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.