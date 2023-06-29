Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 18.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $84,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

