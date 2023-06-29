Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.77. 1,105,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,303. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

