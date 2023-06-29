Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 855,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,504. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

