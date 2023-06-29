Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNA opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Selina Hospitality has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $49.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

