SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 479,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 811,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SES. Wolfe Research cut SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,350 shares of company stock worth $393,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

