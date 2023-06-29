Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 286,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shapeways news, CEO Greg Kress purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shapeways by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shapeways by 143.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHPW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Shapeways from $9.20 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shapeways from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

