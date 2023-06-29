Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $269.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.58.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

