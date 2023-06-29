Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Drops By 74.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 26,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,845. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

