Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 287.8%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

