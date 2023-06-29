Short Interest in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Declines By 69.0%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance
EVe Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 269,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.
About EVe Mobility Acquisition
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVe Mobility Acquisition
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.