Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Declines By 80.0%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Up 34.9 %
FREVS traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 2,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.