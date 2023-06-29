Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Declines By 80.0%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Up 34.9 %

FREVS traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 2,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

