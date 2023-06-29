Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Grows By 405.6%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FDT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 5,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $53.56.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.8802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.