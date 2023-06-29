Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Grows By 405.6%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 5,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.8802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.