Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Increases By 242.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
QQXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
