Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Increases By 242.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

QQXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

