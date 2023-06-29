Short Interest in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR) Grows By 500.0%

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUDAR. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $422,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Down 2.9 %

HUDAR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. Hudson Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

